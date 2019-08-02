More than half of Democrats support impeachment inquiry

In this July 25, 2019, photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and House Democrats arrive for a news conference on the first 200 days of the 116th Congress at the House East Front steps of the Capitol in Washington. Nearly half the House Democrats now support an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump in the aftermath of Robert Mueller’s testimony to Congress. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
WASHINGTON (AP) -- More than half of Democrats support launching an impeachment inquiry, according to a tally by The Associated Press — a strong signal of ongoing liberal frustration with President Donald Trump. But it's a milestone that seems unlikely to move House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Rep. Salud Carbajal of California said Friday that he would support such an inquiry, tipping the tally to 118, a majority of the 235 Democrats in the House. Carbajal said Trump should face "legal consequences" for actions detailed in special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

Pelosi has remained steadfast that she wants to finish investigations that are already underway before making a final decision about impeachment.

She has signaled since she became speaker that she is unwilling to move toward impeachment without a groundswell of public support.

