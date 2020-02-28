More than halfway through session, General Assembly still has much to do

The General Assembly is more than halfway through this year's session and there are still many items to be considered, including the budget.

The General Assembly is more than halfway through this year's session and there are still many items to be considered, including the budget. (WKYT)

Friday was day 37 of 60 legislative days to get everything done, and of course, the one issue still looming out there is the budget.

Kentucky’s House Speaker said Friday they hope to have the budget heard in committee next week.

“It has always been our hope to get it out of here the first week of March, and to the Senate," House Speaker David Osborne said. "It looks like we are going to comply with that. I’m happy with how that has progressed.”

Speaker Osborne says there will be significant changes to what Governor Andy Beshear proposed but he also says a great deal of it will go unchanged.

The budget is just one of several priority or high profile bills yet to be passed.

The Voter ID bill, approved by the Senate on the House orders of the day for several days, could be heard either Monday or Tuesday.

It currently has 38 floor-amendments.

There’s still no word yet on when sports wagering will be voted on in the full House and medicinal marijuana is yet to be heard in a Senate committee.

Friday, there were more than 20 bills on the orders of the day, yet only 5 were voted on.

One of the bills yet to be considered, is one of the priorities for the House.

House Bill 2 deals with human trafficking and it was just filed Thursday. It would do a number of different things including requiring signage in truck stops, airports, and train stations.

The last day of the legislative session is April 15, but the last two days are usually reserved to possibly override vetos by the governor.