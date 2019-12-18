More tickets released for Chris Stapleton concert at Kroger Field

Did you miss out on buying tickets to the first-ever concert at Kroger Field when they were released in October? New tickets were released Wednesday to April's concert.

Country music superstar and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton will headline the April 25 concert, with Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, and Yola also performing.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster. At the time this article was published, tickets as low as $99 were available.

All proceeds from the concert will go to Stapleton's Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund. The fund will support local and national organizations impacting Kentucky, and the initial grant distributions will go toward music and arts education.