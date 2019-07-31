Morehead Boy Scout collects nearly 200 pairs of jeans for students in need

A new school year is met with pressure to make the grades for students but financial pressure for parents – especially when it comes to back-to-school shopping.

Joe Ammons a Boy Scout with Troop 85 in Morehead, is preparing for his junior year at Rowan County High School and earning scouting’s highest rank of Eagle Scout.

To earn the rank of Eagle, a scout must complete a project giving back something to his or her community. In Joe’s case, he noticed the need was for adequate clothing. He organized a jean drive where nearly 200 jeans were donated.

“We can give the jeans second life I suppose,” Ammons told WKYT’s Nick Oliver. “We've had so many generous donations that have been given to us. It’s been so amazing to see the community come together and help one another.”

Ammons says all the jeans will be donated to Rowan County School’s Youth Service Center where they will be distributed to students in need.

He credits his troop at Morehead’s First United Methodist Church for assisting in the drive and helping organize the donations. He says with the price of jeans costly, he knows his work will be felt for a long time.

“Clothing is a very big burden on families. Especially with kids growing up, you grow out of them.”

Ammons says he hopes to become an architect in the future and plans to continue his work within the Boy Scouts after earning his Eagle Scout rank.

He will go in front of a board in the near future where they will decide if he has earned the rank.

