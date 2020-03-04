Morehead Fire Dept. makes history in hiring three paid firefighters, shedding volunteer title

Since it was founded in 1926, the nearly 50 firefighters that make up the Morehead Fire Department have been volunteers. On Wednesday three clocked in for the first time as paid employees.

Chief Anderson says Adam Day, Derek Lewis and Ronnie Day were selected. All three men are long time members of the fire department.

The firefighters will each work Wednesday through Sunday and work during the day. On their first day they already responded to two minor fires.

Volunteer firefighters are paid based on the calls they respond to. If they respond for assistance in the county, they are working for free.

Fire Chief says Jeff Anderson says while his dream is for one day the department to have a full time staff, he’s excited for his department to connect to the community in a new way.

“I think you are going to see us out in the community a whole lot more because we are going to be out there preplanning and doing a lot of public education in our schools and our university,” said Anderson. “You're going to see our doors open a whole lot more.”

Anderson says timing is always a challenge when running a volunteer department. Volunteers are normally forced to drop what they are doing at home or work to arrive to the fire department and then respond to the emergency. He says response time is critical.

"These guys now can get out the door in 90 seconds. When we are at home it's going to take a little longer to get there.”

Currently the city only pays the Fire Chief full time with part time pay reserved for an Assistant Chief and Major.

The department worked through applications when choosing which firefighters would be given the historical opportunity.

The department says next year’s budget has already made room for the new city employees.

