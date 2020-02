James Baker scored 21 points with nine rebounds and three blocks and Morehead State survived a test from Tennessee State 66-63.

Jordan Walker made 1 of 2 foul shots with nine seconds left for a 66-63 lead before Michael Littlejohn missed a 3-point attempt with three seconds left.

LJ Bryan made 1 of 2 free throws for the Eagles to end a tie at 55 and they never trailed again. Tennessee State led 39-37 at halftime. Wesley Harris paced the Tigers with 20 points.