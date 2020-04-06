Morehead clinic offers curbside consultations to continue treating chronic health problems

Healthcare professionals at St. Claire Healthcare in Morehead say patients basic health needs don't end because of a pandemic.

The clinic is hoping the public will not let the fears of COVID-19 get in the way of seeing physicians for normal everyday medical needs.

So far, the public can video chat with their doctor from their home. For others that need assistance using technology, or have no access to internet, the clinic has set up curbside consultations. A nurse helps patients connect to wifi with a loaned iPad and then patients are able to stay in their vehicle while speaking to their physician.

In their first day, healthcare officials saw more than 20 patients use the curbside service -- many of whom may not have had the means to speak to a doctor from home.

“This would give me a place that I can come and know I’m going to have internet service and know that I’m at least going to use a phone," Doctor Cory Yoder told WKYT's Nick Oliver Monday. "I mean, there are still places in Morehead and Rowan county you don’t have cell phone service or even internet.”

Patients can also receive prescriptions on site -- avoiding another stop before heading home.

The clinic says all appointments are made by calling ahead of time.

Officials say many will choose to stop seeing a doctor during the pandemic and some may end up inside the hospital because of their decision. They say a bed that could be used for a COVID-19 patient will then be unavailable and used for a patient with an illness that could have been avoided by seeing a doctor ahead of time.

