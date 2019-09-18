Morehead family recovers valuable vehicle after stolen at Tennessee car show

The sight of a 1968 Camaro reentering a Morehead family's driveway has been a long time coming following a hectic trip to Tennessee.

The Lewis family owns a rare piece of Chevrolet history. Their all-original 1968 topless sport Camaro is a prized possession and has been a family project since they bought it from its original owner.

On Thursday the family traveled to Pigeon Forge, Tenn. for the Fall Rod Run -- one of the largest car shows and swap meets in the south.

Just two days into the event, the family woke up to find their Camaro gone, away from its parking spot at the Golfview Resort.

"Somebody had hot-wired the car and just took off with it," Roger Lewis, the owner of the car, told WKYT's Nick Oliver Wednesday evening.

The thief would hang onto the car for three days while the Lewis family searched nearby business surveillance footage and leaned on the world of Facebook. Their post about the missing car would gather over 36,000 shares as of Wednesday evening and generate more than 4,000 comments from the public. The Lewis family even fronted a $10,000 reward for information that would lead to the car.

Pigeon Forge Police along with the county's sheriff department, would soon help. Following a tip, they found the vehicle on a secluded logging road abandoned by the thief.

The family says they later discovered the show is also a chance for professional car thieves to practice their skills.

"I never knew this kind of stuff happened down there, and this is a thing every year," said Lewis. "They are stealing peoples vehicles there, and no one ever talks about it."

The Camaro was damaged on the inside dash along with on the fender. The cost of damages totaled about $10,000.

Pigeon Forge Police have not released any arrests but told the family they do have some people of interest.