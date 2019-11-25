Morehead officials hope close encounter will halt drivers from passing school buses

Morehead Police launched a new campaign aimed at stopping drivers from passing school buses after camera footage shows one vehicle driving too close for comfort.

The footage from mid-November shows a SUV failing to stop for a Rowan County school bus unloading students on Main Street.

The driver would later be stopped by police.

It is Kentucky State law for drivers to halt for any school bus with its stop arm extended. The heavily enforced law comes after students across the country have been struck by vehicles in recent years while trying to cross roads to get on and off a school bus. Failure to stop can lead to heavy citations and possible jail time.

Rowan County Schools Transportation Director Jane Davenport says drivers failing to stop has become all too common in the county. She says almost every day they are receiving reports from bus drivers including the passing vehicles description and license plate number – identifications the district is now teaching drivers to spot and report as it happens via radio.

"We have had accidents here before and that is not something anybody here wants to live with,” Davenport told WKYT’s Nick Oliver Monday. “Not the drivers of the personal vehicle, not the bus driver and not the students."

Morehead Police since launched their “School Bus Safety Campaign”. Their hope is to target illegal passers and reiterate to the community the state law.

“Enforcing this will allow people to pay more attention to school buses,” said Morehead Police Officer Paul Thomas. “It can be real serious."

Morehead Police say the partnership with the district’s drivers is instrumental to finding and stopping illegal passers.

“If they give us a license plate number, we know what address that comes back to,” said Officer Thomas.

Davenport says her department also hands other reports to the County’s Assistant Attorney for review.

They also have placed a a monitor on nearly all of their 43 routes to assist young children to get off and on the bus safely -- a step they say was once a luxury but now an essential tool for safety.

Rowan County schools say no student has been struck by a vehicle while getting on or off a school bus in the fall 2019 school year.

