Morehead veterans honor one of their own in vehicle line of salutes

Command Sergeant Major Claude Edward Meade died April 13 after a long illness, however his fellow veterans refused to let COVID-19 stop their honoring of the Army vet.

Meade was known as the pioneer of the Post 126 Honor Guard. The Honor Guard attends funerals of veterans while playing taps and presenting the flag to family members. Though it was something Meade spent years doing, he did not get access to the same honor due to an order issued by the Governor's Office limiting funeral attendees to ten.

On the day of his funeral, his casket laid outside the funeral home in front of a parade of vehicles full of veterans. The vets saluted the casket and gave warm messages to the family before driving on.

“Everyone of those people that drove by knew dad well and they were feeling the same thing we were and it was their way of grieving. I think it helped them too,” said daughter Shawn Justice.

Meade was an iconic figure not only during his two tours of Vietnam and 19 years in the Army Reserve but also at Morehead State. He was one of the founders of University's ROTC program before retiring in 1993.

Meade would be inducted into the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame in 2014 where even in a wheelchair his family said he would still stand for the flag when needed.

His daughter posted the video of the caravan to Facebook where, as of Tuesday night, it had over 100,000 views and over 6,000 shares. She posted the video so family that were not able to attend could see but says its now helping her father's memory live-on over the entire world.

“I know it’s a bad time and it was a terrible time to lose my father but we still have hope. We still have hope that we will get through this by supporting each other and we can’t do it like we used to but we can still do it," said Justice.

The family says they plan to hold a formal honoring of their father once the world has defeated the virus.

Months before his death, as he was becoming weaker, Meade still found time to socialize and eat meals with his fellow Veterans.

