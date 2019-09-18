Morgan Co. man accused of child sexual exploitation

Kentucky State Police have arrested a Morgan County man on charges related to promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance.

Patton Blevins, 35, was arrested as the result of an undercover investigation after troopers with the Electronic Crime Branch say they discovered him communicating with a juvenile and asking the child to make sexually explicit files.

According to a release from KSP, investigators went to a West Liberty home on September 17 and seized equipment used to facilitate the crime.

Blevins was arrested and charged with one count of promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance and ten counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

