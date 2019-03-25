Morgan County family asks for help after father, daughter killed in house fire

A family is asking for the public's help as they mourn the loss of a Morgan County father and daughter who died in a weekend fire.

The fire happened at a home on Sand Lick Road in West Liberty Saturday morning. 44-year-old Timothy Gambill and 9-year-old Skyler Gambill died in the fire.

A neighbor said he saw flames and smoke rising and rushed to help. The fire department arrived soon after, but they weren't able to save the father and daughter.

Family members have set up an online fundraiser so they can purchase headstones for the two. They have raised more than $1,000 as of Monday afternoon, but they are looking for a total of $2,500.