Mosquito populations on the rise in certain areas of Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is looking to control mosquito populations in certain areas of Lexington after finding large numbers in certain areas.

The health department will conduct spraying during the pre-dawn hours of July 10 in parts of the 40505 and 40511 zip codes in the northern and eastern portions of the city.

The high mosquito populations were mostly found in the 40505 zip code, but crews will spray in the 40511 zip code the provide adequate coverage.

The health department uses Duet spray to kill mosquitos.

The public is asked to remove any standing water and to use insect repellant when outdoors. Long sleeves and pants are also recommended when weather permits.

People in Lexington can call (859) 231-9791 if there is a standing water problem in a neighborhood.