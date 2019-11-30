Most dedicated fans in the state tailgate ahead of rivalry game

Cold, rainy weather did not keep fans from tailgating ahead of the state’s Governors Bowl game in Lexington Saturday morning.

The rivalry between schools goes back decades but the University of Louisville and University of Kentucky athletic programs have only been going head to head since 1994.

“For a long time, we didn’t play each other. But it’s a rivalry that has to happen, it’s just got to happen,” said Louisville fan Joe.

Fans told WKYT they were planning on heading out for pregame fun regardless of the weather. Although they planned ahead and prepared for anything.

“There isn’t worse weather than 40 degrees and rain. I would take snow over it, I would take the heat, the only thing we don’t have today and knock on wood is wind,” Joe said.

Fans brought propane-fueled fire pits to set up under tents and ponchos for when they head into the rain to watch the teams match up.

All fans say, all in all, they’re pleased to be around one another no matter who they’re rooting for.

“Honestly the fans here are the best, the worst UK fans are in Louisville so when we get to come here to Kroger Field, it’s a million times better than in Louisville. We love it,” said Joe.

