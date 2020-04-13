Most of Kentucky's counties affected by COVID-19

We're nearing 2,000 cases of COVID-19 here in the commonwealth.

Governor Andy Beshear announced 134 new cases Easter Sunday and three more deaths.

Some counties are seeing a sharp increase in cases. We are seeing an increase in cases in a few particular counties, those include the first official cases in several eastern Kentucky counties.

if you take a look at this map, Friday, there was a whole stretch in eastern Kentucky that wasn't highlighted. That's changed in the last three days.

Rowan, Morgan, Breathitt, and Leslie counties now each have one confirmed case. And when we look at the top ten counties in our state with the most confirmed cases, Jefferson and Fayette remain at the top. They are our most populous counties.

Adair County is also now in the top ten, the governor says that's because of a recent outbreak in a nursing home.