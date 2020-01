A mother and her child were killed in a Friday morning fire in Edmonson County.

Kentucky State Police said it was contacted around 2:18 a.m. for a possible fatal fire on E. Hack Road in Brownsville.

Tiffany Monneyhan, 33, and her daughter, Ayreana Mooneyhan, 6, were both found deceased inside the home.

Foul play is not suspected.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.