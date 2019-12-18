Mother arrested after child found wandering near high water, railroad tracks

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A Knox County mother is in jail, accused of leaving her small children at home while she gave a friend a ride late Tuesday night.

Jennifer Tritt, 29, is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and wanton endangerment. Deputies say she left a nine-year-old and a four-year-old in the custody of an elderly man who was not capable of caring for them.

That four-year-old got out of the home and walked a mile down the roadway, over railroad tracks and through water. Police say it was very dangerous because this was early Tuesday morning, after significant rainfall Monday.

Police say a volunteer firefighter and a social worker who live in the area found the four-year-old and called authorities.

Tritt told deputies that she had to leave to give a friend a ride somewhere.

She did not want to talk to WKYT from the Knox County Jail.

 
