Mother arrested after meth found in car with kids, police say

A Danville mother is facing charges after police say drugs were found in a car with her kids.

According to the Danville Police Dept., officers were called Tuesday afternoon to the 3000 block of S. Danville Bypass to check out a report about suspicious activity in the parking lot of a pawn shop.

When officers got there, they saw two young children inside the car without child safety seats.

After further investigation, police say the officers searched the car and found marijuana, meth, other drug-related items and one suspected ecstasy tablet.

Officers arrested 27-year-old Raymond V. Danner, of Lawrenceburg, on drug possession charges.

The mother of the children, 25-year-old Stacey M. Evans, of Danville, was arrested on drug charges and a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Social services was also called to the scene and the children were released to family members.