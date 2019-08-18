Mother becomes 2nd arrested in Western Kentucky child abuse case

The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says a second arrest has been made in an abuse case where two boys were beaten to the point they developed brain bleeds.

According to WFIE, 21-year-old Hannah Harrell, the mother of the two boys, has been taken into custody and charged with two counts of criminal abuse.

25-year-old Caleb Cobb was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with assault in the case. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, Cobb was watching the children when the mother came home to find them hurt and called authorities.

The two boys, aged 2 and 1, both suffered brain bleeds, while the younger also had a broken jaw. Both are out of the hospital and recovering.

Cobb waived his right for a preliminary hearing on Friday, and will now face a grand jury.