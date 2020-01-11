Mother, boyfriend accused of hitting 3-year-old with belt

A McCracken County mother and her boyfriend were arrested Friday, accused of abusing the mother’s three-year-old child.

According to police, the child’s father, who lives in Georgia, dropped off his daughter in December so she could visit her mother at her Boyd Street home for two weeks over the holidays.

After the two weeks, the father drove his daughter back to Georgia where he discovered bruising on the child’s lower back, buttock, legs, and face.

He then reported the situation to Georgia law enforcement, who began an investigation and contacted the Paducah Police Department.

The mother, Lauren Eason, and her boyfriend, Jake Corbett were interviewed the next day in Paducah. Police say Eason admitted to hitting the child with a belt and said Corbett had hit the child with his belt and his hand, as well.

The two were arrested and charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child.

Corbett and Eason as now in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

