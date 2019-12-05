Mother charged with murder after toddler rescued from high water in Edmonson County

A Bowling Green mother is charged with murder after her 20-month-old child died after being swept away in floodwaters in Edmonson County.

WBKO reports Alexandra Richardson and her two children were in a car on a bridge in Oak Hill Road Monday when it submerged in the water.

Firefighters say Richardson and her 7-year-old son made it out of the car and the water, but her 20-month-old son was lost.

The toddler was later found in the water and taken to a hospital at Vanderbilt.

Edmonson County deputies say Richardson drove her car around a road closed sign and into a flooded creek.

Investigators talked to Richardson and said she admitted to using meth and marijuana. She also told officers she drove across the flooded bridge multiple times in the past and didn't think the water was that deep.

Richardson's son died on Tuesday.

She was arrested on Wednesday after investigators confirmed she had drugs in her system from medical records after the rescue.

Richardson is charged with murder, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

She is also facing drug possession charges after deputies searched her home and found suspected meth and marijuana.

Deputies also arrested William Suttle after that search.