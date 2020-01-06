Mother, child checked out after apartment fire in Georgetown

An apartment in Georgetown is heavily damaged after a fire.

Firefighters were called out to a structure fire at an apartment complex on West Lynn Street around 8 a.m. Monday morning.

First responders say the fire started in one unit on the second floor.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly, but the apartment already had fire and smoke damage.

It's one of many calls the crews receive for fires.

“This time of year, fires pick up a little bit. We have had a few here lately, so there is a little uptick in structure fires,” said Georgetown Fire Assistant Chief Eric Colson.

Firefighters don't yet know the cause of the fire but say heating units can often be to blame. A fire investigator will determine a cause.

No injuries were reported.

A mother and child who live next door to the unit that caught fire were checked out on the scene.