Kentucky State Police say the mother who was severely injured in a Harlan County house fire has died from her injuries.

Allyson Howard, 42, died at a hospital in Augusta, Georgia. Her husband Dennis Chad Howard is still alive at the same hospital with serious injuries.

This comes two days after the Howards' 3-year-old twins were found dead inside the home on Ky. 522 in the Totz community.

The couple owned the home where the fire occurred.