Mother of Clay County newborn found dead in garbage bag declared competent to stand trial

A judge has declared a Clay County mother who is accused of murdering her newborn child competent to stand trial.

Amber Bowling (Clay County Detention Center)

Amber Bowling was 21 when troopers say she gave birth to a newborn boy in December 2018. She is accused of placing the boy in a garbage bag before throwing the bag over a banister. A neighbor found a garbage bag two days after Bowling gave birth.

An autopsy revealed the newborn suffered cranial bleeding and fractured ribs.

The boy was posthumously named Jacob, and he was laid to rest at a Clay County cemetery.

Bowling's trial is scheduled for May 2020.