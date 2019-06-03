Mother of Lexington man arrested in downtown airsoft shooting concerned about treatment of mentally ill

An arrest in Lexington is raising some concerns about mental health.

Josiah White averaged at one point a trip to jail once every 12 days. His mother hopes funding will come to help stop the revolving door. (Photo: Kimberly Carter/Fayette County Detention Center)

Police say it looked like Josiah White was carrying an assault weapon when he was actually carrying an airsoft gun and pointing it at people in downtown Lexington.

White's mother said he has battled mental problems most of his life, and she hopes this latest arrest could lead to help for him.

"You knew it was going to happen one day. You just didn't know when," Kimberly Carter said as she described watching the news and hearing that her son was arrested.

White's arrest citation stated he caused enough panic to send people running into nearby restaurants. It's the latest in what Carter said was a troubling trend for her child.

"I've watched my son decompose," Carter said.

White was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and received treatments until his 21st birthday. That's when he chose to stop taking medication. Carter said that is when his life unraveled.

Now 27, White is spending years in the revolving door between jail, mental health hospitals and back on the street. He was in jail in Lexington every 12 days over the course of a year's time at one point. This is why Carter is pushing for funding for Tim's Law. The law allows a judge to court order someone to undergo treatment for a mental illness, but it remains without funding.

Carter said the court-ordered help could save not only her son's life but others as well.

"We need to choose to talk about the problem. Mental health is the problem," Carter said. "This is so avoidable. This is so preventable. This doesn't need to be his story."

Carter is thankful for police being trained for these situations as officers didn't shoot at White.