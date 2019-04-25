Mother of Wayne County toddler talks about daycare workers charged in abuse case

A Wayne County mother says two daycare workers were “clearly out of line” when they taunted her two-year-old daughter.

Arrest records say deputies arrested Diana Willett of Monticello and charged her with first-degree criminal abuse after video surfaced of her shaking a doll at the small child while the 2-year-old was backed underneath a table. Deputies say Willett did this knowing the child had a fear of dolls and small animals.

Katlyn Joe says her daughter had been attending the daycare for nearly two years when this happened. She says she was shocked when she saw a video a worker posted to facebook that she says shows taunting.

Police say when Willet taunted the girl with the long blue haired doll and it was a crime because her mother says she had been told the little girl was terrified of the doll while at the Wendy's Wonderland day care.

"When she cries, they get this out and scare her with it. That is why she is scared of dolls,” said Joe.

Police also charged Tasha Cox with failing to report abuse or neglect for recording the incident and posting it to Facebook.

Both Willet and Cox are free on bond, but will be answering to their respective charges on May 13. Neither have responded to WKYT’s request for comment.

The operator of the day care where the two women are employed said she stands behind her employees. Neither, Willet or Cox are working at the day care while charges are pending.

