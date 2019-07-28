Mothers, fathers honored this Sunday on Parent’s Day

People across the country are celebrating Parents’ Day this Sunday.

It's a little different than Mother's Day or Father's Day. The holiday encourages people, organizations and local governments to support the role of parents in raising their children.

There's even a National Parents’ Day Coalition that gives out awards for parents who have overcome major obstacles to provide for their children.

Parents’ Day was first officially celebrated in the United States in 1995.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.