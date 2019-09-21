Motorcyclist dead after collision with Louisville transit bus

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a Transit Authority of River City (TARC) bus.

According to television station WAVE, police were called out to New Cut Road near Orchard hill Drive around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say the TARC bus had turned in front of the motorcyclist, who was traveling northbound.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to University Hospital where he later died of his injuries. LMPD says he was not wearing a helmet at the time.

No other injuries were reported, and police say they do not expect charges to be filed.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

