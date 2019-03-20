Motorcyclist killed in Somerset crash identified

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in Somerset.
The Somerset Police Department said the crash happened at the intersection of KY 914 and Oakhill Road.
A 2003 Dodge Ram was turning left onto Oakhill Road where it struck a Suzuki motorcycle, according to police.
Cody Dixon, 29, of Somerset, was on the motorcycle and died from his injuries. Police said Dixon was not wearing a helmet.
The driver of the truck, Travis Whitt, 17, of Bronston, was not hurt. Police said no charges have been filed.
The roadway was closed for several hours for the investigation.