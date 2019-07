Kentucky State Police say a man has died after a collision early Sunday morning on Interstate 65.

Troopers say it happened just before 2 a.m. near mile marker 20.

According to investigators, 32-year-old Cody Glass, of Glasgow, was riding his motorcycle northbound when he struck the back of a commercial vehicle.

Glass was pronounced dead at the scene by the Warren County Coroner. No other injuries were reported.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.