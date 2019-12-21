Mount Sterling man has run more than 60 marathons

Alan Newkirk has spent more than 236 hours competitively running marathons, but that doesn't include all of the physical and mental training he did to get there.

"When I just turned 50 I thought, I'm overweight, I'm on the road and I need to start doing something more healthy, so I started running," Newkirk said.

Short jogs turned into 5Ks, which led to a goal of finishing a marathon by his 60th birthday.

He and his wife traveled to Athens, Greece where he ran his first marathon in the birthplace of the race.

"I really wasn't happy with my performance, or the time, or anything like that so, a couple of months later, I decided to try it again," he said.

His next race, located in Florida, went better, inspiring a new goal to join the 50 state club.

"I had a spreadsheet and I started listing marathons I wanted to do, it's on there by date, so every month I'd pick the one I could squeeze into my schedule the best," he said.

Races took him overseas to all seven continents, including Antarctica.

The man who has quite literally run across the globe says he's just as happy to train on Montgomery County High School's track.

"There's an old proverb, it says 'if you're going fast, go alone, if you're going far, go in a group,' and so it just makes it so much more pleasant to go in a group," Newkirk said.

He said it's true that the first 20 miles of marathon, he's carried by his physical strength, but the last six are all in his head, where he sets the pace for making a change.