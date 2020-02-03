Movie shot in Kentucky on streaming services soon

Starting Feb. 4, independent film 'Burning Kentucky' will have its online release on streaming services.

The film was shot primarily in the state, with a regional crew. The writer, producer and director is Lexington native Bethany Brooke Anderson.

Burning Kentucky will be on iTunes, as well as video on demand platforms like Prime Video, Vimeo, Microsoft, FandagoNOW, VUDO and more.

Anderson first wrote Burning Kentucky in 2012, and it would take years until it was finished. She says the film tackles some of the pain that happens in Kentucky.