Moving train catches on fire in Scott County

A train caught on fire Sunday night in Scott County.

Train on fire in Scott County (WKYT)

The train was headed toward Georgetown when officials said someone saw flames coming from one of the train cars.

At first, the conductor didn't know the train was on fire.

The train came to a stop near Rogers Gap Road, blocking the road for a few hours.

No one was hurt, but hundreds of gallons of diesel spilled.

One family was evacuated briefly.

Rogers Gap Road reopened just before 5 a.m.

