Mr. Ratburn from ‘Arthur’ comes out as gay and gets married on season premiere of PBS Kids show

It was a memorable season premiere for the PBS Kids TV series “Arthur.”

The animated children’s show not only kicked off its 22nd season this week, but Arthur’s teacher came out as gay in the episode “Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone.”

In the episode, Mr. Ratburn marries another male character.

Ahead of the nuptials, the kids are a bit surprised to learn that their teacher is getting married and speculate on who it might be.

“Who is Mr. Ratburn marrying?” one of the children asks.

As the couple walks down the aisle, the secret is revealed, and his students are all smiles.

“Mr. Ratburn is married,” says Arthur. “I still can’t believe it.”

“It’s a brand-new world,” Buster adds.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.