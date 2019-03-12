Mt. Sterling boy needs more votes to win Super Fan Championship

A 10-year-old Kentuckian is asking the Big Blue Nation for help in crowning him the “Number One Fan in All the Land.”

Lukas Witt is representing Kentucky in the Super Fan Championship for a chance to win tickets to the NCAA Tournament. He’s made it all the way to the Championship Round of his competition, and is hoping to beat out a fan from Ohio State for the ultimate title.

If you have a question about Kentucky Basketball, chances are Lukas has the answer. It doesn't take long after meeting Lukas to notice his passion and dedication to the game, but it's his love for the team that makes him stand out.

"It just feels so good to be part of a program that loves the players, the coaches and everything like that," says Lukas.

If you want to help Lukas win his competition, you need to visit the Super Fan Championship Instagram page and like Lukas’ picture. He’s already received over 4,000 likes, but he still needs more to be the “Number One Fan in All the Land.”