A ten-year-old Mt. Sterling boy needs the help of the Big Blue Nation to win a special title.

Lukas Witt is representing Kentucky in the Super Fan Championship. He's among the final four fans competing for the title of "Number One Fan in All the Land."

Lukas' competition in the semifinal round is a fan from North Carolina. You have until midnight Sunday to "like" Lukas' photo on the Super Fan Championship Instagram page, so he can advance to the finals.