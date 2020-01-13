Mt. Sterling family recovers after warehouse collapses in high winds

Straight line winds caused extensive damage to many parts of the commonwealth on Saturday as storms tore across the state. One Mt. Sterling family is recovering from the damage, but they remain very thankful for what they can still hold near.

"The thing about the building, it has a lot of memories," Kim Dice said. "We have worked hard for everything we have and that can all be replaced. People can't. So I'm just thankful that my family is okay."

Dice's son, Brantley, lives in an apartment inside the building. He was out of town when the straight line winds slammed into the warehouse, bringing down two outer walls and collapsing the roof.

"I was in Lexington at the UK game with some of my friends," Brantley Dice said. "As soon as I heard I rushed straight here."

The salvaging efforts began immediately after the family found the damage.

"Thank goodness we have good family and friends that showed up instantly. I don't know what we would have done without all of them," Kim Dice said.

Brantley recalled that there were about 40-50 people there, scrambling to get things out of the warehouse.

"Everybody was running around just trying to get everything out that we could before it would potentially keep going down," Brantley Dice said. "We thought that was what was going to happen, but luckily it stayed up enough to get everything out that we could."

The roof continues to hold on by a thread, barely balancing on a boat, camper, and set of shelves.