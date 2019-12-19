Mt. Sterling shop owner’s arrest leaves status of pawned items in question

Phones have not stopped ringing at both the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Mt. Sterling Police Department while the public seeks answers about their potentially stolen goods and pawned items.

Layton’s Pawn shop owner Scott Hardy along with his sister Beth Willis both face a long list of charges after a raid by multiple agencies discovered a drug pipeline was happening in their store.

Police say the two were illegally buying and selling guns (some stolen) and other stolen property.

Officers also found large amounts of marijuana, cocaine, prescription pills, and $100,000 in cash.

Days after the raid, many former customers have concerns about items they pawned for loans at the shop. The store has remained closed since the raid while the two employees sit behind bars.

Ewell Cassidy tells WKYT he pawned a $700 radio to buy Christmas gifts – to later pay the loan back for his radio’s return.

"I had no idea they were into all that," said Cassidy. "Since they shut it down, how are people supposed to get their stuff back?"

Montgomery County Sheriff David Charles says those trying to retrieve items that have been pawned need to continue contacting the store.

Charles says his department has spoken with other employees of the store who say they are working on a resolution. As of Thursday, the store remained closed with nobody seen on the property.

Officials are letting the public know they have no control over what is inside the store or accessing the store since their raid.

They say during their raid, they are only responsible for the illegal items that were seized. They tell WKYT no pawned items were taken from the property.

As for the hundreds of stolen items, along with guns that are being inventoried, they are asking anybody who may believe one of the items belongs to them to contact the Mt. Sterling Police Department.

Police request you have a description of the item along with receipts, if possible.

If it is a weapon, they are requesting a serial number and police report of when the firearm was stolen.