Much of Perry County still without power due to Sunday night storms

On Tuesday afternoon more than 38,000 people are still without power across Eastern Kentucky.

As crews wrap up the assessment stage, some are starting to see their lights come back on.

Kentucky Power has brought in crews from across the United States in their network. Close to 1,000 workers have descended upon the region to start restoring power to those who are without.

As they continue to work through that, there's a lot that goes into the restoration process. Sometimes the Eastern Kentucky terrain can either protect those power outages or make them worse.

"The wind is carrying things so far. It’s not typical things like you see a trampoline being you know blown across the yard, in this, we’re seeing rooftops blown across the yard and blown into the lines. So in some places, the mountains have protected it but in other places, it has opened it up and caused a funneling effect,” said External Affairs Manager at Kentucky Power Bob Shurtleff.

Now, with the addition of workers coming in from out of town, Kentucky Power is making sure they are all still participating in the CDC guidelines for social distancing.

The workers have masks and bandannas to wear and they're working to keep their distance from each other.

Kentucky Power says it's okay to watch their crews from a distance, but they ask that you keep away and let their workers do their job.