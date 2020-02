A Pike County road is closed after a mudslide Monday, Feb. 11.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a Facebook post that the mudslide is on Kentucky 292 between U.S. 119 and the ARH hospital in South Williamson.

Officials said the slide was still moving as of last night. Crews stayed on scene overnight waiting for the slide to stop.

To get through to ARH hospital, people will have to go into West Virginia and come back on Kentucky 292.