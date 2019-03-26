Capitol Hill reacts to Mueller investigation

Rep. Al Lawson (D-FL) reacts to Mueller report
Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) reacts to Mueller report
Rep. John Carter (R-TX) reacts to Mueller report
Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) reacts to Mueller report
Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) reacts to Mueller report
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reacts to Mueller report
Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) reacts to Mueller report
Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL) reacts to Mueller report
Rep. Jack Bergman (R-MI) reacts to Mueller report
Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) reacts to Mueller report
Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) reacts to Mueller report
Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-AR) reacts to Mueller report
Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-LA) reacts to Mueller report
Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK) reacts to Mueller report
Sen. James Risch (R-ID) reacts to Mueller report
Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) reacts to Mueller report
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) reacts to Mueller report
Rep. Steven Palazzo (R-MS) reacts to Mueller report
Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-KY) reacts to Mueller report
Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) reacts to Mueller report
Rep. David Kustoff (R-TN) reacts to Mueller report
Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) reacts to Mueller report
Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) reacts to Mueller report
Rep. Russ Fulcher (R-ID) reacts to Mueller report
Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) reacts to Mueller report
Sen. John Hoeven (R-ND) reacts to Mueller report
Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) reacts to Mueller report
Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) reacts to Mueller report
Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) reacts to Mueller report
Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) reacts to Mueller report
Rep. James Comer (R-KY) reacts to Mueller report
Rep. Ed Case (D-HI) reacts to Mueller report
Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-SC) reacts to Mueller report
Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) reacts to Mueller report
Rep. Kelly Armsrong (R-ND) reacts to Mueller report
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) reacts to Mueller report
Rep. Hal Rogers (R-KY) reacts to Mueller report
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) reacts to Mueller report - PART 2
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) reacts to Mueller report - PART 1
Rep. Michael Guest (R-MS) reacts to Mueller report
Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX) reacts to Mueller report
Updated: Tue 6:35 PM, Mar 26, 2019

WASHINGTON (GRAY DC) -- Special counsel Robert Mueller’s nearly two-year investigation into whether the Trump administration colluded with the Russians during the 2016 elections is complete.

President Donald Trump speaks with the media after stepping off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Washington. The Justice Department said Sunday that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation did not find evidence that President Donald Trump's campaign "conspired or coordinated" with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Mueller handed in his report on Friday, March 22nd. On Sunday, Attorney General William Barr summed up the findings in a four-page statement saying there is no evidence that Trump nor any members of his campaign conspired to influence the 2016, presidential election.

Mueller’s report indicates there’s no evidence of criminal collusion, but it doesn’t come to a conclusion as to whether the president tried to obstruct the investigation by firing or influencing key members of his staff and cabinet. After reading the report, the attorney general and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said there wasn’t sufficient evidence to prove in a court of law that Trump committed any crime.

Republicans along with the Trump administration say the report lifts the cloud of suspicion over the presidency, allowing the country to move forward. Democrats and some republicans are demanding the full report be released for their review.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau team is on Capitol Hill getting reaction from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. You can watch our interviews by clicking on the links in the video tab above.

