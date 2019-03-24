Mueller report: Congress, public await key findings in 2-year Russia probe

Attorney General William Barr is expected Sunday to release a summary of the “principal conclusions” of special counsel Robert Mueller’s two-year Russia investigation.

Barr spent more than nine hours at the Department of Justice on Saturday, consuming Mueller’s completed findings into how Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, a sprawling investigation that has assumed an extraordinary place in American politics since nearly the start of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Mueller will be issuing no more indictments, meaning questions will swirl about the many elements of the investigation that did not result in criminal charges.

It weaved in sometimes dizzying directions - a frequent conservative criticism - coming to touch on questions of whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government, whether the president obstructed justice in his firing of former FBI Director James Comey, and whether Trump’s finances, in business and in politics, were entirely legal.

Notably, Trump himself was never interviewed by the special counsel, and none of his family members were ever indicted.

The “principal conclusions” would be just one piece of the full report. Its full details promise to be the subject of a pitched political battle.

Some of it may forever remain closed off to the public, hidden behind security classifications, assertions of executive privilege and grand jury secrecy. Democrats have promised to fight tooth and nail to reveal as much of it as possible.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Saturday she would reject any classified briefings for top lawmakers and congressional intelligence committee members.

“It is imperative for Mr. Barr to make the full report public and provide its underlying documentation and findings for Congress,” she said in a joint statement with Sen. Chuck Schumer on Friday.

In all, the investigation resulted in charges against 37 people and entities, with seven people pleading guilty and five sentenced to prison. It ensnared a half dozen of the president’s associates.

Those associates range from close confidants such as Roger Stone and former lawyer Michael Cohen, to 2016 campaign operatives such as Paul Manafort, Rick Gates and George Papadopoulos, to a onetime administration official, Michael Flynn, who briefly served as the president’s national security adviser.

Cohen will spend three years in prison, and Manafort has been sentenced to more than seven years between two separate cases.

Mueller submitted the report to Barr on Friday. The attorney general said he was consulting with the special counsel and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein “to determine what other information from the report can be released to Congress and the public consistent with the law.”

“I remain committed to as much transparency as possible, and I will keep you informed as to the status of my review,” he said in a letter to congressional leaders.

As of Saturday, Trump had not reacted to the investigation’s conclusion. The president was said to be calm and confident as he spent the day on the golf course at Mar-a-Lago with singer Kid Rock.

