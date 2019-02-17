Multiple collisions shut down I-75 in Fayette Co. Sunday morning

Hazardous roadways are being blamed for several crashes on I-75 southbound at the Scott County line.

Currently, all lanes of the interstate are shut down, as crews work the scene.

Police report that there have been at least seven crashes, including one with minor injuries.

Exits at 118 and 113 have been closed on the interstate.

Salt trucks have been called to the area in an attempt to get ahead of dangerous black ice conditions.

WKYT has a reporter on the scene, and will update this story as more information comes in.

