Multiple Estill Co. roads impassable following flooding

Multiple roads in Estill County are still impassable after flooding over the weekend.

The rain has stopped, the Kentucky River has crested and a portion of Miller's Creek Road is under water.

"The rise in the water was quite a bit, quite fierce really," George McIntosh, who lives on Miller's Creek Road. "It started coming up real quick. We've been here long enough to know that when it starts rising like it's time you get out."

McIntosh and his son left their home Friday in a truck. But, they are returning by boat as the water is starting to recede.

He's not the only one. Herbert Rose, who has lived near the Kentucky River for 20 years, says the river looked "like an ocean" during the weekend flooding.

"I put my house up on eight blocks high, and so if I hadn't put it up on eight blocks I would have been flooded," Rose said.

The flooding in Estill County is the eighth worst in the recorded history of the county, according to emergency management officials. The river crested early Monday morning at 31.73 feet.

Estill County Schools were among several districts in the area that were closed on Monday due to flooding.

