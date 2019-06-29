Multiple agencies work together to arrest Georgia man in pursuit across Laurel, Whitley counties

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is issuing praise to several law enforcement agencies for their cooperation in stopping and apprehending a suspect who led officials on a high-speed chase across two counties.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, it all started when London Police attempted a traffic stop on 26-year-old Justin Michael Donley, of Tucker Georgia, but Donley wouldn’t stop.

Shortly thereafter, a Laurel County deputy saw Donley’s vehicle near HWY 552 at US 25 and began a pursuit. According to officials, Donley hit speeds of over 100 miles per hour near Hunter Hills Elementary School and ran a red light at West Cumberland Gap Parkway headed into Corbin.

Police in Corbin then joined the pursuit as Donley sped through downtown Corbin on South Main Street. Donley then reportedly hit a white Cadillac Escalade, before continuing out on HWY 26 toward Woodbine, where he wrecked his vehicle and could go no further.

Donley was taken into custody around 8:30 p.m. and taken to the Laurel County Detention Center. He is charged with speeding, fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, and wanton endangerment.

