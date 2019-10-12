Multiple arrests reported in Lexington violent crime sweep

Multiple people have been arrested in connection to a Lexington Police Department initiative targeting drug and violent crimes.

The initiative was carried out by officers with the Lexington Police Department in conjunction with members of the ATF, FBI, the U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Marshal’s Service, along with officers with Kentucky Probation and Parole.

The arrests come after a two-week investigation during which agents identified suspects and set up bogus drug deals with individuals potentially involved in drug trafficking.

The investigation netted 13 felony arrests, including nine adults and four juveniles. 15 handguns were seized, along with 787 grams of fentanyl and around 10 grams of cocaine.

