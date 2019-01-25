Multiple fire crews work together to rescue horse in Lincoln Co.

Rescue personnel from several fire departments came together on Thursday to help a horse that had become stuck in freezing mud.

Crews from the Lincoln County Fire Department were first at the scene, and reached out to the Lexington Fire Department, Jessamine County Fire Department, and the Nicholasville Fire Department for help freeing the animal.

Firefighters worked for hours, infusing the frozen ground with air in order to break the seal of the mud.

They were eventually able to free the animal, and pull the horse to safety.

In a post to the Lexington Fire Department’s Facebook page, firefighters said, “Other than needing a long hot bath, the horse walked away from the incident unscathed.”

