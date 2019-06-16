Multiple shootings, at least one deadly, during violent Louisville night

Four shootings over the course of three hours in Louisville have left multiple people injured and at least one person dead.

Sister station WAVE reports shootings occurred in Louisville’s Chickasaw, Park Hill, Jacob, and Algonquin neighborhoods, beginning around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night and going on until around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Six men were shot in the Park Hill neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Dixie Highway and West Ormsby Avenue. The men were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital where one of them died. The remaining five are reported to be in stable condition.

Two others, including one juvenile, and a teenager were injured in the other shootings around town.

Police are actively investigating the incidents, but have not said whether any of the shootings are connected.

Details are still emerging from the investigation. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.