Multiple-vehicle crash on I-64 E; injuries reported

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reporting a four-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 64 in Franklin County.

The crash happened near the 53 mile marker. Crews will be setting up detours at Exit 53 and possibly Exit 58.

Three people have been reported injured, two of them seriously. Kentucky State Police have confirmed that one man and one woman were airlifted to UK Hospital.

Eastbound lanes of I-64 have been shut down. Authorities say they will remain closed for approximately three hours for accident reconstruction.

WKYT has a crew en route to the scene and will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.

