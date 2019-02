A man is charged with murder following a homicide in Shelby County.

Kentucky State Police were called to a home on Bardstown Trail in Waddy around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday for a reported shooting.

William Riddell, 53, who lived in the home, was found dead inside. Another man was injured.

Troopers arrested Brian Myers, 41, during a traffic stop.

Myers is charged with murder and is in the Shelby County Detention Center.